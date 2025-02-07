MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Feb, 2025) First Woman Central President, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Workers) Dr. Sadia Kamal has said that

Pakistan was incomplete without its jugular vein-Kashmir since the people of Pakistan and Kashmir stand one and the same.

She was speaking as Chief Guest at a ceremony hosted to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day under the auspices of AJK Columnists Union at Raja Akbar library here.

The seasoned Pakistani journalist, Dr. Sadia Kamal continued that the goal of freedom of Kashmiris from Indian yoke could come closer following implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir providing Kashmiris people to decide their destiny through a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

She said that the fascist India was keeping the third generation of Kashmiris against their aspirations subjecting them to torture for the past 78 years besides committing the worst violations of human rights in Kashmir, killing lakhs of Kashmiris and also imprisoning over 80 thousand Kashmiri youths in Indian as well as the Occupied Kashmir's jails for past about four decades.

"While children's eyesight is being lost through pellet guns and currently Occupied Kashmir has turned into the world's largest prison and garrison following forced presence of over one million Indian troops," she underlined.

Dr. Sadia called upon the civilized world to immediately move to take notice of the inhuman activities of the Modi-led fascist Indian regime including her occupational military and para-military forces in Occupied Kashmir and play its role in stopping the reign of oppression and cruelty in the disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state.

The PFUJ (Workers) President also called upon the peace, human rights and freedom loving comity of nations to also play their due role to ensure early grant to the Kashmiri people their basic right to self-determination according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

Seasoned Journalist and broadcaster from Islamabad, Kokab Sultana, Central President of the Union, Zaffar Mughal, Divisional President Prof. Muhammad Sagheer AVP Shehzad Malik, Farooq Jaral, Former President of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur Senior Journalist Altaf Hameed Rao, NGO Coordination Council Mirpur District President Dr. Tahir Mehmood, Muhammad Afzal Baig, Syed Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, Shakoor Ahmed Mughal, writer Sultan Butt, Karamat Hussain Bhatti, Zahoor Rasheed, Habibur Rahman Habib, Sajida Gul and others addressing the ceremony resolved to continue struggle through the power of pen and intellect in this base camp of Kashmir Freedom Struggle to make the movement complete success through getting occupied Jammu Kashmir state liberated from Indian yoke.

Management of Akbar Public Library presented a gift of books, a certificate of appreciation and a gold medal to the PFUJ (Workers) President Dr. Sadia Kamal and senior journalist and broadcaster Kokab Sultana in acknowledgement of their outstanding contribution to the nation through their high intellect and pen.

APP/ ahr/378