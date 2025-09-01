PFUJ two days FEC meeting

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Sep, 2025) Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) leaders pay tribute to the PFUJ founders and legendary leaders for their struggle to secure the rights of media workers, while speaking in a two-day FEC meeting held in connection with its Platinum Jubilee here on Saturday.

President PFUJ Rana Muhammad Azeem presided the PFUJ Federal Executive council meeting attended by FEC members and UJs officials from across the country to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the federation.

IFJ President Dominic Pradelli and General Secretary Anthony Belangers congratulated PFUJ on its Platinum Jubilee via video link. Members of the host Multan Union of Journalists welcomed the participants with bouquets.

A PFUJ Platinum Jubilee cake was cut in the meeting. The meeting highlighted the 75-year struggle of PFUJ and paid tribute to the services of PFUJ’s legendary leaders MA Shakoor, Israr Ahmed, Minhaj Barna, Nisar Usmani and Abdul Hameed Chapra.

In the meeting, IFJ President Dominic Pradelli and Secretary General Anthony Bellanger congratulated the PFUJ leadership and members on the Platinum Jubilee through a video message. They said that PFUJ under the leadership of President Rana Muhammad Azeem and Secretary General Shakeel Ahmed is fighting for the rights of journalists and media workers.

They said that IFJ fully supported PFUJ’s struggle for journalists.

“Journalists have made great sacrifices for their rights all over the world, including Pakistan. The petition of IFJ and PFUJ for media rights is sub-judice in the Islamabad High Court.

We expect that the Islamabad High Court will soon decide to grant rights to journalists”, IFJ leaders remarked. In the meeting, the FEC participants raised slogans for the struggle for the rights of media workers.

On this occasion, PFUJ President Rana Muhammad Azeem announced to continue the struggle for the rights of media workers in Pakistan and said that they will fight for the illegal retrenchments of journalists, non-payment of salaries, personal security of workers and will stage protest camps in front of the institutions that do not pay regular salaries.

He announced that PFUJ will continue its struggle against the PECA Act. Rana Azeem admired the efforts of RIUJ to secure salaries arears of the ABTAK news employees. He added that funds will be established for media workers affected by the recent floods.

Secretary General Shakeel Ahmed thanked IFJ for its strong support to PFUJ. He announced that social media training will be provided to media workers dismissed from institutions. The participants held candle vigil n memory of the martyrs of PFUJ and the journalists who were martyred. Senator Rana Mehmood ul Hassan hosted dinner to the FEC participants.