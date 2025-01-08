Open Menu

PFUJ Workers Reaffirm Commitment To Press Freedom

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Central Vice President of PFUJ Workers, Nasir Shaikh, and senior leader Irfan Arain emphasized that the history of PFUJ Workers is filled with relentless struggles for press freedom. Speaking at the Tando Adam Press Club during a felicitation ceremony for the newly elected office bearers, they vowed to continue their fight for press freedom, journalists' rights, and freedom of expression without fear

The newly elected office bearers, including President Sheeraz Samoon, Vice President Haji Khan Solangi, General Secretary Javed Mustafa, Joint Secretary Ashiq Hussain Sand, Office Secretary Rana Suleman, and others, were warmly congratulated. President Shieeraz Samoon welcomed the guests and presented traditional Ajrak gifts to them.

In their address, Nasir Shaikh and Irfan Arain, along with other PFUJ Workers leaders, highlighted the sacrifices made by journalists for public awareness and raising issues of marginalized communities.

They noted that several journalists lost their lives while exposing societal injustices.

They also underscored the role of PFUJ Workers in uniting journalists and media workers across the country, enhancing their professional skills, and strengthening their capacity to advocate for freedom of the press.

The leaders stressed that press freedom and democracy are interlinked, urging PFUJ members to study the organization’s history to understand the essence of their struggle. They also called for transparency in the allocation and auditing of funds for journalistic organizations, ensuring that genuine journalists benefit.

Later, the PFUJ Workers leaders visited the office of the Tando Adam Union of Journalists Workers, where they held an annual performance meeting. TUJ Workers President Mumtaz Tamimi, General Secretary Khalid Khaskheli, and senior journalists Riaz Hussain Sanjrani and others attended the event.

The ceremony reinforced PFUJ Workers' unwavering commitment to press freedom, democracy, and journalists' welfare, promising a continued fight for these causes.

