PFVA expresses reservation over new policy of Plant Protection Department regarding export of mangoes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association (PFVA) expressing its serious reservations over the new policy of Plant Protection Department regarding export of mangoes Thursday termed it discriminatory.

In a letter sent to the Federal Ministry of National food Security, PFVA said the Department of Plant Protection issued a new SOP on June 12 which was very complicated and time-consuming.

DPP suddenly announced new SOP by giving NOC to hot water treatment plants for this season, the letter reads.

The poor strategy of the Department of Plant Protection has put the mango export target in jeopardy.

The mangoes exported from Pakistan were subjected to hot water treatment to protect them from fruit flies, it added.

Due to discriminatory policy and favoritism of the Plant Protection Department, 90% of the 35 plants have been shut down.

Pakistan is facing a loss of 44 million Dollars due to the closure of hot water treatment plants, PFVA claims.

Non approved plants have been processing mangoes for export to Europe, Iran, Australia, China, Kenya and Iraq for many years and have never received any complaints from their buyers.

As 90% of the hot water treatment plants had been shut down, the existing plants are under pressure and they are treating mangoes beyond their capacity, raising fears that the treatment of mangoes exported from Pakistan will be affected.

The PFVA showed concern that international standards had to be agreed upon due to the closure of 90 percent processing plants.