PGA member parliamentarians urge ratification of Rome Statute amid global challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) members urged the world countries to ratify the Rome Statute during a panel discussion at the 45th Annual Forum where the PGA members as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen international justice, representatives from around the world gathered to discuss the Rome Statute, the foundational treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The National Assembly of Pakistan was hosting the two-day 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians International Criminal Court and Rule of Law (CAP-ICC) where the second panel discussion titled "The universality of the Rome Statute and expansion of the International Criminal Law framework: best practices, lessons learned and the role of parliamentarians" was moderated by President, Parliamentarians for Global Action, Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Naveed Qamar.

In his opening remarks, Syed Naveed Qamar highlighted the importance of encouraging nations to ratify the Rome Statute. “Our gathering today emphasizes the urgency of this task,” he said, acknowledging the diverse experiences of the parliamentarians present.

Representative of the President in the Parliament; Deputy Head, Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement, Chair, PGA Ukraine National Group, Galyna Mykhailiuk, underscored the need for international criminal justice in light of Ukraine’s ongoing conflict. “Our country faces severe atrocities and war crimes, with countless civilians displaced and critical infrastructure destroyed,” she stated. Mykhailiuk called for a global commitment to uphold international law and ensure a peace treaty led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Chairperson, People's National Party, former Deputy President of the Senate, and former Mayor of Kingston, PGA board Member, Jamaica, Dr.

Angela Brown Burke stressed her country’s proactive steps to adopt the international criminal law framework, which has allowed Jamaica to support Ukraine in the face of human rights violations during the conflict. “The ICC serves as a prominent forum for promoting international peace and justice,” she affirmed.

Member of PGA Executive Member, Mozambique, Antonio Niquice emphasized the necessity for parliamentarians to align local legislation with the Rome Statute, particularly in light of recent developments in Mozambique’s oil and gas sector. “It’s a collective responsibility to ensure that human rights legislation is effectively framed,” he stated.

Senator Sherry Rehman, Chair of the PGA National Group Pakistan, voiced concerns about the lack of consensus on international law implementation. She pointed to geopolitical dynamics that often overshadow humanitarian issues. “In conflicts such as Kashmir, where human rights abuses persist, we must strive for collective action,” she urged, highlighting the need for universal application of laws.

Member of Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of the People of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdillahi Abib from Somalia remarked on the significance of the Rome Statute as a new instrument for his country. He expressed hope that the ICC could play a pivotal role in introducing its framework to North Africa, despite perceptions that the court is biased against the region.

The discussions concluded with a shared commitment to advocate for the ratification of the Rome Statute, emphasizing that international criminal law is crucial for addressing the pressing challenges facing nations today. As the call for justice grows louder, the responsibility to foster a unified global legal framework remains a paramount concern for parliamentarians worldwide.