PGB Sajid Urges Chief Justice Of BHC For Provision Of Relief To Flood Victim

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 09:00 PM

PGB Sajid urges Chief Justice of BHC for provision of relief to flood victim

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Prosecutor General Balochistan (PGB) Sajid Tareen Advocate on Wednesday urged Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC) and other judges of the High Court to take action for provision of relief to flood victims in the flood hit areas.

He made this requirement through his letter as he wrote a letter about problems of destruction due to recent rains in the province to Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court and other Judges.

Prosecutor General Sajid Tareen Advocate said in his letter to the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court and other judges that hundreds of people have lost their lives and thousands of people have lost their homes and other belongings in the recent floods.

He claimed in his letter that almost every district of Balochistan including lasbela, Khuzdar, Pishin, Quetta, Nasirabad, Duki, Chaman, Suhabatpur, Abdullah, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Ziarat, Loralai districts has suffered heavy losses, beside all the dams have broken in these rains.

Sajid Tareen Advocate said in his letter that the reason for writing this letter was to highlight the basic problems of the people of Balochistan due to the recent floods and also offered his services if required.

Prosecutor General Sajid Tareen requested the Court, being the custodian of the Constitution to take cognizance of the letter as a petition and to provide relief and take action in this regard.

