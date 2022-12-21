UrduPoint.com

PGC Partners With Microsoft To Provide Work-related Technical Training To 25,000 Students, Educators

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PGC partners with Microsoft to provide work-related technical training to 25,000 students, educators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) in partnership with microsoft has launched the Digital Skills Initiative in Pakistan bringing their educators and students onboard to future-ready skills.

The initiative aims to reimagine the education landscape, empower the next generation of students and bridge the gap between knowledge and employability.

Punjab Group of Colleges is in an academic alliance with Microsoft to enable the next generation of computer science / IT, experts, to leverage state-of-the-art technologies including but not limited to, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, business Applications, Office Automation/Productivity tools, etc. Over 25,000 students and educators of Punjab Group of Colleges across Pakistan will have access to all the learning resources and tools through platforms like Microsoft Learn for Educators, Microsoft Showcase Schools Program, and Microsoft Learn for Students with free Fundamental Skills Certifications.

PGC is aiming to upskill its educators and student community to be at par with peers across the globe to ensure that they are recognized internationally and are globally competitive and ready for the future.

Mudassar Farooq, Group Chief Technology Officer Punjab Group of Colleges, said: "Today just acquiring a degree is not enough. About 80 percent of employers believe that graduates do not arrive fully equipped with work-ready skills.

We at Punjab Group of Colleges understand that to remain relevant and in demand, we must innovate to keep pace with an ever-changing world and provide the right curriculum and skills-building resources to ensure students are prepared now for the future".

"As digital transformation accelerates across industries, digital skills are more important than ever, almost every job requires some level of digital fluency," said Jibran Jamshad, Country Education Lead Microsoft for Pakistan, Lebanon, and Jordan. "To drive the best employability outcomes in today's digital economy, colleges and universities need to ensure their students develop the right 21st century skills and knowledge for their career of choice after graduation. Our longstanding partnership with Punjab Group of Colleges comes in line with our commitment to provide the education sector in Pakistan with the resources and tools needed to build the next-generation workforce and allow students and educators to do more with less".

Building an engaged and digitally skilled workforce enables productivity growth which results in more and better jobs for the current workforce, creating more public and private investment in education and training systems, and, in turn, increasing the employability and productivity of the current and future workforce.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World Technology Business Education Punjab Student Job Alliance Lead Lebanon All Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

1 hour ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

2 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

2 hours ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

2 hours ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US will continue to work together for re ..

Pakistan, US will continue to work together for regional peace & stability: FM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.