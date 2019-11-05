PGDP to help move towards green development: Amin Aslam

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said that Punjab Green Development Program (PGDP) was a $273 million program which would help move towards green development in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ):Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said that Punjab Green Development Program (PGDP) was a $273 million program which would help move towards green development in the province.

He expressed these views in a ceremony, organized by Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab in collaboration with World Bank to launch the Punjab Green Development Program.

The Advisor to PM said that objectives of the program were to strengthen environmental governance and promote green investment in Punjab.

He said the program would not only help in dealing with environmental pollution but also in achieving Project Development Objectives. "Through this project, in the first phase we will set up 10 new monitoring stations within Lahore", he added.

Malik Amin Aslam disclosed the same fund would also be utilized for converting traditional brick kilns to modern zigzag technology.

While talking to the media, Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan said that environmental degradation was increasing in developing countries like Pakistan.

He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the scope of Clean and Green Programme has been extended and we are hopeful that we will be able to achieve the target of tree plantation," adding that visible improvement in environmental governance in the province was the target of this programme. "I am hopeful that this programme will be helpful to meet the visionary goal of shaping "Green Punjab" and stepping forward in this direction", he added.

Punjab ministers Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Husnain Bahadur Dareshk, Chairman Planning and Development department, Secretary Environment Protection, Secretary Transport, World Bank Country Director Illango and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.