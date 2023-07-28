PGF-2023 adopts resolution to implement STAR governance system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The two-day Pakistan Governance Forum 2023 (PGF), organized by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, has adopted a resolution calling for the immediate implementation of the Stable, Transparent, Agile, and Responsible (STAR) governance system in the country.

The resolution was adopted at the conclusion of the PGF-2023 held in Islamabad, aiming to develop a roadmap for a stable, transparent, agile, and responsible governance system in the country, a need release said.

The forum saw participation from hundreds of prominent figures from across diverse sectors, political leaders, experts, and representatives from civil society, who highlighted crucial aspects of governance.

The forum committed to upholding a governance framework that embodies the principles of STAR.

This commitment underscores the resolve to promote peace, enhance transparency, and ensure public accountability while focusing on improved service delivery, embracing innovation and technology, and adapting to emerging challenges.

According to the resolution, stability entails the continuity of inclusive, consultative, and evidence-based policies fostered through collaborative working relations between all organs of the state including the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary; the Federal, Provincial, and Local tiers of government; as well as the political leadership, bureaucracy, and military.

Effective measures should be taken to promote harmony and teamwork among state institutions within the constitutional framework, the resolution said.

Ensuring stability necessitates incorporating the views and aspirations of all segments of society, especially under-represented groups such as youth, women, and diverse religious and ethnic communities.

It said this inclusivity must be institutionalized within all tiers of government through affirmative action and adopting an all-of-government approach, as emphasized by the resolution in highlighting the key feature of stable governance.

Furthermore, the resolution stressed the need for establishing peace within the country and the region, ensuring law and order, and upholding the rule of law to create a conducive environment for good governance.

It called for resolving conflicts along political, ethnic, religious, and other lines through peaceful means, unequivocally rejecting violence.

Regarding transparency in governance, the resolution underscored the importance of enhancing transparency to eradicate corruption and strengthen public accountability at all tiers of government.

Utilizing advancements in technology, particularly in prudent and responsible spending of public money, offers unprecedented opportunities to increase transparency in all government functions.

The resolution stressed the importance of making data accessible to the public through digital formats and ensuring the enactment and enforcement of "right to information" laws.

The principle of agility, as per the resolution, necessitates placing effective and efficient service delivery at the core of the government's function.

This involves making incremental but consistent improvements to public service delivery through refining administrative structures and processes and transitioning from an output to an outcomes-oriented approach.

The resolution further emphasized the need for structural and forward-looking reforms in public sector management, particularly civil service reforms.

It said that overhauling public servants' recruitment, induction, training, administrative structures, performance management, compensation, and retirement benefits is vital in this regard.

Additionally, it said politically, administratively and financially empowered local governments must be established in all federating units to ensure efficient service delivery and grassroots inclusion.

Furthermore, the resolution highlighted that the needs, interests, and aspirations of Pakistani citizens must be the Primary focus, prioritized over the narrow or short-term political interests of individual stakeholders.

It called for efforts to forge consensus on a minimalist set of core national interests in the domains of the economy, foreign policy, and security through meaningful and inclusive deliberations among all stakeholders.

The resolution said that political stability must also be maintained by adhering to the rules of political competition and upholding the Constitution.