UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PGGA Demands Release Of Funds For Mobilization

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:45 PM

PGGA demands release of funds for mobilization

Punjab Girl Guides Association (PGGA) has asked the provincial government to release its funds so that the movement could be mobilised across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Girl Guides Association (PGGA) has asked the provincial government to release its funds so that the movement could be mobilised across the province.

The demand was made during a special video link conference, chaired by Begum Perveen Sarwar, President PGGA here on Tuesday. The meeting decided to further expedite the training process of the PGGA.

The meeting was attended by provincial commissioner Mrs. Nafisa Sikandar, Deputy Commissioner Girl's Guide Association Mrs. Tazeen Fazal, Executive member Nighat Arshad, commissioners and trainers of Girl's Guide Association of all districts along with executive coordinator Salma Sajjad and other executive members of the PGGA.

The PGGA president also issued necessary instructions to the commissioners and trainers of all the districts.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said during the coronavirus crisis, the Girl Guides Association distributed more than 5 million rupees among poor families under their own auspices is a historic initiative for which all Girl Guides deserve appreciation.

She said the 'Protection of women is collective responsibility of society, for which girls in schools and colleges will be trained to defend themselves as much as possible' and there are still risks of coronavirus, so we will also raise awareness about corona SOPs in educational institutions, including schools and colleges.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Guide Women All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches first edition of UAE T ..

3 minutes ago

Seminar on 'Road Safety Awareness' held

2 minutes ago

Food Security is a top priority of PTI Gov: Chief ..

2 minutes ago

LUMHS suspends academic activities for three weeks ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Vietnam Hope to Hold Security Talks in 202 ..

2 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to form court ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.