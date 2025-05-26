PGGA Islamabad Commemorates 'Youm-e-Takbeer' With Patriotic Zeal And Zest
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 07:27 PM
The Pakistan Girls Guide Association (PGGA), ICT Chapter, Islamabad, celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer on Monday with a spirited event held at the Institute of Art & Design, Hilal Road, F-11/1
The occasion marked the 26th anniversary of Pakistan’s historic nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998 — a milestone that made Pakistan the seventh nuclear power globally and the first in the Islamic world.
The ceremony was graced by Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, President of PGGA and Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, who attended as the chief guest.
She was warmly welcomed by the students with drumbeats in a traditional display of hospitality.
In her address, Ms. Farah Naz paid rich tribute to the scientists behind the 1998 nuclear tests and highlighted the day’s importance. “It’s not merely a celebration of scientific achievements but also a symbol of dignity, defiance, and national determination,” she said.
She stressed that Youm-e-Takbeer is a momentous day in the nation’s history, reflecting Pakistan’s strategic autonomy and the strength of its sovereignty.
“We are a free nation and will not compromise on our independence,” she declared.
“We, the daughters of this land, may not sign treaties on the borders, but we stand firm in our duty to protect the nation.”
She further emphasized that commemorating this day represents national pride, unity, and resilience.
The event featured various performances and activities to honor the day. Students of the federal public educational institutions delivered powerful speeches on the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer, while patriotic songs (Milli Naghmas) filled the venue with emotion and national fervor.
Special documentaries were screened to inspire young women to believe in their strength and role in the nation’s future.
A key highlight was the demonstration by members of the Girls Guide Association, showcasing skills in handling emergency and disaster situations — a practical nod to preparedness and civic responsibility. Cultural performances by students highlighted the diverse traditions of Pakistan’s provinces, symbolizing unity in diversity.
The celebrations concluded with renewed commitment from participants to safeguard Pakistan’s independence and honor the legacy of its scientific and national achievements.
