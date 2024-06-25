PGGA organizing National Youth Forum from 25-28 June

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) National Headquarters is organizing the National Youth Forum from 25th to 28th June 2024, with the theme “Empowering Youth for Leadership and Governance”.

More than 50 young leaders from all regions of the country are participating in the forum.

The opening ceremony of the Youth Forum was held on Tuesday in which Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq Chairperson National Commission on Rights of the Child was the chief guest.

Maria Maud Sabri, National Commissioner of the Pakistan Girl Guides Association welcomed them and other guests.

She informed them about Guiding in Pakistan. She briefed the guests that in Guiding we start working on our mission of leadership development as soon as a girl joins in. Each working group of 6-8 girls elects their leader.

This is the first step in learning democracy and leadership. Leaders change regularly so that everyone gets a chance to lead. Activities are selected by the girls themselves. The entire program of Guiding aims to give skills and develop confidence to take initiative.

The girls learn to take action to solve their problems and learn to love their community and country. They are encouraged to think about social issues and take steps, however small to tackle them. Guiding aims to make girls agents of change.

As girls become young women, the need to give them more responsibility in the Association emerges.

"It was with the idea of preparing future leaders of the Association that the Youth Forum was formed. Here we have young women, capable of shouldering responsibilities and eager to venture into adulthood. We would like them to assume the leadership of our movement. We hope that these girls will join the Association on various committees in their respective Chapters and learn to lead".

While addressing the Young Leaders, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq appreciated the Pakistan Girl Guides Association for its efforts to empower young girls.

She appreciated the unique program offered to Girls which helps them develop into confident and responsible citizens. She also highlighted the role youth can play for the betterment of the country.

She said that in a world that is constantly evolving, the skills and principles instilled through Girl Guiding are more important than ever. Guides’ ability to adapt, lead with empathy, and embrace diversity and inclusion are qualities that will serve girls not only today but throughout their lives.

She hoped that during the coming days of the Youth Forum, the participants would discover their potential and polish their leadership skills.

She informed the participants about the work of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child and looked forward to young leaders to becoming he supporters of Child Rights in their communities.