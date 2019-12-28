UrduPoint.com
PGGA's National Community Service Camp To Conclude On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:13 PM

PGGA's National Community Service Camp to conclude on Sunday

Eight-day long National Community Service Camp organized by Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) will conclude on December 29 after successfully achieving its targets through imparting skills among the community members to make them self-sufficient

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Eight-day long National Community Service Camp organized by Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) will conclude on December 29 after successfully achieving its targets through imparting skills among the community members to make them self-sufficient.

The day-long National Community Service Camp began from December 22 at Government Girls Higher Secondary school, Sagri, Rawalpindi.

The members of PGGA as Senior Guides diligently worked with the community to share awareness and skills through service projects thus becoming agents of change.

As many as 60 Senior Guides and their leaders from all over Pakistan participated in this camp which was arranged to serve the community.

During the camp, Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) and Adult Literacy Centers were set up.

The senior guides imparted income generation skills like food preservation, sewing and cutting, tie and dye, cooking, beautician, candle making, etc to the students and village women.

A Free Medical camp was also a part of this camp which included sessions on maternal and child health, first aid and personal hygiene.

