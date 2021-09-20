UrduPoint.com

PGINM To Be Set Up At Cost Of Rs 220 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor, Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU)Dr Muhammad Umer on Monday said that a Post Graduate Institute of Nursing and Midwife(PGINM) would be set up at a cost of Rs 220 million aimed to improve the state of medical education.

The VC told APP that PGINM, which will be built at the Holy Family Hospital with funding from the Higher Education Commission(HEC) will provide admissions to 500 nurses annually.

Dr Umer who is also the Principal of Allied Hospitals said that HEC has transferred an initial amount of 50 mln out of the total Rs 220 mln for the project which would be completed in three years.

He said that nurses and midwives were the largest group of healthcare professionals and were often the first point of care for individuals and families.

According to World Health Organisation, the VC said there was a global shortage of health professionals and WHO estimated that an additional nine million nurses and midwives would be needed by 2030 for universal health coverage.

