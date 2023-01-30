PGMEA organises seminar 'Traffic Laws and Education'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :A seminar titled 'Traffic Laws and Education' was organised at Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA).

The seminar was attended by PGMEA Chairman Muhammad Ejaz, Aftab Barlas, Ali Muqadas, Sohail Masood Khan, Malik Naseer Ahmed, Tayyab Cheema, Syed Shahzad Ibne Iqbal, Malik Naseer Ahmed, Muhammad Ajmal, Dr Arshad and Malik Sadaqat Ali Khan, while DSP Traffic Qaiser Amin Butt attended as a special guest.

DSP Traffic Qaiser Amin Butt, speaking on the occasion, emphasised the need to pay special attention to traffic engineering and traffic education along with development works in the city. He said that until the citizens themselves become aware of traffic education and follow it, traffic problems could not be solved fully.

At the end of the seminar, the PGMEA chairman presented a commemorative shield to the DSP Traffic.