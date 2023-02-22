PGMEA,SMEDA hold seminar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) and Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) jointly organized a seminar on "Build Your Dream Business on Amazon from Pakistan" here on Wednesday.

PGMEA Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Chaudhry chaired the seminar which was attended by Senior Vice Chairman PGMEA Arslan Sheikh, Vice Chairman Moazzam Ali, Syed Ibn Shahzada Iqbal, Mian Sarwar and exporters.

Ejaz Chaudhry, in his welcome address, said the purpose of the seminar was to inform the business community about modern business system online websites, Amazon, Ali Baba and other websites.

He said the objective of this association was to work for interests of the industries and the exporters of the glove sectors and facilitate them to further promote the image of Pakistan in the world by exporting high quality gloves.

Trainer Ijaz Mehmood and Chairman Regional Business Chief Coordinator SMEDA Asim Malik informed about online business rules and said that Amazon provided an excellent platform to the youth to start different business online.

They said the youth had established their own businesses by working on Amazonwhich was a big platform to start their own online business from home.