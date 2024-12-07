- Home
PGMI, Ameer Uddin Medical College Sign Agreement With World Federation Of Neuroradiology
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer Uddin Medical College have entered into an agreement on Saturday with the World Federation of Neuroradiology, enhancing international collaboration in medical education and research.
Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar announced that two distinguished professors from Thailand and Japan have been granted Honorary Visiting Faculty status at these institutions. Under this agreement, the visiting professors will contribute to the education, training, and research activities of PGMI and Ameer Uddin Medical College according to international standards. The visiting faculty members include Prof. Sirintara Singhara Na Ayudhaya, a Radiology Professor from Mahidol University, Thailand, and Prof. Michihiro Tanaka, Director of Neurosurgery at Kameda Medical Center, Chiba, Japan. Both professors will visit the institutions at their own expense and share their expertise to help local doctors meet global medical standards.
The signing ceremony was attended by local and international medical professionals, including Chief Neuroradiologist Dr.
Umair Rashid Chaudhry.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Lahore General Hospital Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar expressed pride in the collaboration. “This agreement underscores the growing global recognition of PGMI and Ameer Uddin Medical College in medical education and research. It is an honor that the World Federation of Neuroradiology has chosen to partner with us, reflecting the confidence of international institutions in our faculty and standards.”
Prof. Zafar highlighted the long-term benefits of the partnership, stating that it would enhance the quality of medical education, training, and research at PGMI and Ameer Uddin Medical College. He expressed optimism that the institutions would continue to achieve milestones in delivering world-class healthcare and medical training.
The visiting professors welcomed the agreement, assuring their full cooperation and commitment to advancing medical standards at PGMI and Ameer Uddin Medical College.
