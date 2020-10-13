UrduPoint.com
PGMI Launches Free TB Screening Programme At LGH

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

PGMI launches free TB screening programme at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that X-ray and sputum tests of TB patients would be conducted at the LGH from 8am to 4pm totally free of cost.

He was speaking during TB screening programme launching ceremony here at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Tuesday. MS LGH Dr Abdul Razzaq, Prof Dr. Muhammad Moin, Dr Javed Magsi and other doctors were also present on the occasion.

Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that TB treatment had to be continued for a long time while majority of patients leave the treatment incomplete due to which TB disease worsens.

He said that TB was a contagious disease which was caused by mucus, nasal mucus, coughing and sneezing in the vicinity of the patient.

PGMI Principal said that the disease was transmitted to people, so TB patients should be careful not to spit in places and use masks to ensure that other people were protected from the disease.

He added that to control TB was also the responsibility of the community including the patient's family and behave with the patient sympathetically and not consider them untouchables.

He said that all government hospitals have free TB medicines so patients should not hesitate to talk about the disease and get a medicine and live a healthy life.

