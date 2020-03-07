PGMI principal stresses need to empower women through education

Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has stressed the need for empowering women through education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has stressed the need for empowering women through education.

He was addressing an awareness walk and symposium at the Lahore General Hospital on the eve of the International Women's Day in this regard. He said that empowerment of women means raising the status of women through education and training.

The PGMI principal appreciated the government decision to relax eight-year age limit for nurses and the plans to abolish the quota system.

Prof of Surgery King Edward Medical University Dr Ayesha Shaukat, former dean Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Lahore Dr Shahnaz Javed Khan and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Dr Amna Javed jointly stated that today women in Pakistan were playing vital role in education and health sectors.

They said that independent and literate women could be helpful in reforming society and our religion islam also provided full security and rights to women to perform their role in any circumstances.

They said that it depended on woman to make themselves stable and safe and face the challenges.

Prof Ayesha Shaukat said that now women were not restricted to certain fields, but exhibiting their talent in judiciary and army also. Even they are flying aeroplanes in Pakistan, she added.

The professor said that Islam had given complete code of life over 1,400 years ago in which women were given such rights which provided them complete liberty to perform their role in society. She said that specially in the field of medicines, Pakistani women had produced excellent results.

Dr Mahmood Salahuddin said that the country could not ignore 52 per cent portion of our population and maximum opportunities should always be given to them.

Other speakers appreciated holding of the symposium and awareness walk under the aegis of Surgery Department of Lahore General Hospital.