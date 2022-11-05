UrduPoint.com

PGMI Principal Stresses Sports For Students, Beside Studies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PGMI principal stresses sports for students, beside studies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Besides curricular activities with hard work, attention and seriousness, co-curricular and extracurricular activities and sports are equally necessary for mental and physical development of student doctors.

This was stated by Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sports Gala of Government Ameer-Uddin Medical College, here on Saturday. He also distributed prizes to students who performed the best in sports.

He said that among students who participate in sports activities, the trend of healthy competition increases and their hidden abilities are also highlighted.

He said that in the field of education, they were creating their distinction by gaining a prominent position in other medical colleges of the province, but apart from sports, they were also actively participating in literary activities, which was a good omen. He said that the college administration was providing an opportunity for students to express their talents by organising literary meetings, mushairas, speeches and competitions in other fields of arts, painting and calligraphy.

A large number of faculty members and students were present while the medical students participated with great enthusiasm and discipline in these sports activities.

Related Topics

Sports Education Student From Government Best

Recent Stories

Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

20 minutes ago
 Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action ..

Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action against Imran Khan: Sources

46 minutes ago
 Azam Swati' video crying during press conference g ..

Azam Swati' video crying during press conference goes viral

1 hour ago
 UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

2 hours ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

2 hours ago
 Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordab ..

Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordable Phones

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.