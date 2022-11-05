PGMI principal stresses sports for students, beside studies

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Besides curricular activities with hard work, attention and seriousness, co-curricular and extracurricular activities and sports are equally necessary for mental and physical development of student doctors.

This was stated by Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sports Gala of Government Ameer-Uddin Medical College, here on Saturday. He also distributed prizes to students who performed the best in sports.

He said that among students who participate in sports activities, the trend of healthy competition increases and their hidden abilities are also highlighted.

He said that in the field of education, they were creating their distinction by gaining a prominent position in other medical colleges of the province, but apart from sports, they were also actively participating in literary activities, which was a good omen. He said that the college administration was providing an opportunity for students to express their talents by organising literary meetings, mushairas, speeches and competitions in other fields of arts, painting and calligraphy.

A large number of faculty members and students were present while the medical students participated with great enthusiasm and discipline in these sports activities.