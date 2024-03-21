PGMI Principal Urges Implementation Of 'Health For All' Vision At LGH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has emphasised adoption of the 'Health for All' policy and vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).
During his visit to LGH Emergency on Thursday, he underscored the importance of providing top-notch healthcare facilities to all patients without discrimination. He conducted thorough inspections, checking the attendance of medical staff and the condition of patients. Expressing satisfaction, relatives lauded the free treatment facilities available at the hospital. Prof. Al-Fareed urged the administration to ensure regular reviews of all departments, particularly the emergency unit, to enhance patient care.
He also instructed managing doctors to maintain close communication with patients and their families, emphasizing an open-door policy. He reiterated the hospital's commitment to maintaining impeccable sanitation standards, ensuring a hygienic environment round the clock.
Present at the occasion were MS Professor Dr. Narat Sohail, Professor Jodat Saleem, Professor Qamar Ashfaq Ahmed, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Shazia Kausar, along with AMS and DMS, collectively demonstrating the hospital's dedication to fulfilling the healthcare needs of patients.
Recent Stories
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..
Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RUDA launches forestation drive at Rakh Jhokk on World Forests Day7 minutes ago
-
Food deptt imposes Rs 13.4mln fine on 25,000 shopkeepers: Secretary8 minutes ago
-
UoP announces spring vacations from April 1st to 98 minutes ago
-
Funeral of former provincial minister offered in DI Khan8 minutes ago
-
Sanam Javed challenges rejection of nomination papers for Senate polls8 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantonment Board cracks down on unauthorized commercialization8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner opens plantation drive by planting sapling8 minutes ago
-
Secretary population visits District Population Office Charsadda8 minutes ago
-
Spring planting campaign launched in Bahawalnagar District8 minutes ago
-
Three drugs peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered8 minutes ago
-
College principal, staff face disciplinary action on various complaints8 minutes ago
-
5 die in 1,103 road accidents in Punjab18 minutes ago