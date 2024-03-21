PGMI principal urges implementation of 'Health for All' vision at LGH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has emphasised adoption of the 'Health for All' policy and vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

During his visit to LGH Emergency on Thursday, he underscored the importance of providing top-notch healthcare facilities to all patients without discrimination. He conducted thorough inspections, checking the attendance of medical staff and the condition of patients. Expressing satisfaction, relatives lauded the free treatment facilities available at the hospital. Prof. Al-Fareed urged the administration to ensure regular reviews of all departments, particularly the emergency unit, to enhance patient care.

He also instructed managing doctors to maintain close communication with patients and their families, emphasizing an open-door policy. He reiterated the hospital's commitment to maintaining impeccable sanitation standards, ensuring a hygienic environment round the clock.

Present at the occasion were MS Professor Dr. Narat Sohail, Professor Jodat Saleem, Professor Qamar Ashfaq Ahmed, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Shazia Kausar, along with AMS and DMS, collectively demonstrating the hospital's dedication to fulfilling the healthcare needs of patients.