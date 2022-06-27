PGMI principal urges young doctors to keep information up-to-date about dengue fever

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) & Ameer-udd-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar Monday urged the young doctors to keep their information up-to-date on all the symptoms and stages of dengue fever.

He expressed these views while addressing a dengue clinical management seminar for newly posted house officers, organised by medical unit-3, under the supervision of Prof Dr Tahir Siddique here at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Dr Kashif Aziz Ahmed and Dr Maqsood briefed the participants about the diagnosis, symptoms and modern treatment of dengue fever and issued guidelines to young doctors for compiling patient history and records while more than 100 doctors participated in the seminar.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that obtaining MBBS degree was the first step in the service of suffering humanity, adding that those doctors constantly engaged in enhancing their higher education and professionalism, not only make a name for themselves in the world of medicine but they also build trust of their patients as people prefer to seek treatment from a highly educated doctor.

On the occasion, Dr Kashif Aziz Ahmed and Dr Maqsood said that for better care of patients undergoing treatment in the dengue ward, the on-duty doctors have to be active in dengue management clinical knowledge regarding the disease which was very important in saving the lives of patients and speedy recovery which would prove helpful as well.