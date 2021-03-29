LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Monday said the role of doctors and medical staff had always been significant in serving the ailing humanity especially during the pandemic days.

Talking to the media in connection with World Doctors Day, Prof Al-freed, Prof Muhammad Moin, Prof Tahir Siddique, Dr Laila Shafiq and Dr Abdul Aziz said that doctors, nurses and paramedics were always on the front foot by risking their lives to provide medical treatment to the people.

He said that either, it may be coronavirus, dengue and other epidemics, doctors and medical professional always discharge their duties round the clock.

They said, "Every moment reminds us that we should all thank the medical community because the role of doctors and medical staff in the service of suffering humanity was always commendable".

Referring to coronavirus, the PGMI/AMC/LGH Professors said that despite repeated announcements and various measures taken by the government, the society as a whole had adopted an irresponsible attitude which was very regrettable.

They said, "We should demonstrate positive thinking, unite with front-line doctors and paramedics to fight the corona pandemic".

The PGMI Principal and other medical experts said that corona pandemic had become dangerous globally and it was third wave which shaken the Europe and Asia in particular.

The medical experts said that in this situation, the responsibilities and risks of health professionals were also increasing but only those belonging to the medical profession could not cope with this global pandemic for which the whole community had to show a sense of responsibility. "It is necessary to abandon its frivolous attitude towards corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and take hundred percent precautionary measures",they added.

They advised the masses to wear face masks for the safety of themselves and others.