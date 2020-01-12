PGMI To Launch "Journal" For Nursing Community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The Health education Programme of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Lahore has been decided to launch a "Journal" for the nursing community.

A seven-member authority committee has been set up to produce a magazine for nurses that will contain all necessary materials for the nurses.

Principal PGMI/AMC/LGH Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfred Zafar stated this in a special talk here on Saturday. He said that nursing was an important segment of medical field and that area could be described as the backbone for treatment of patients.

He said that the promotion of research and creativity was very important for nurses and the launch of this "journal" would play a key role in this regard.

Prof Al-Freed Zafar said that such measures were very important to bring the nursing sector to a global standard.