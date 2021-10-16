UrduPoint.com

PGMI/AMC's Eight Contractual Employees Regularized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Eight contractual employees working in Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College for the last three years from grade 1 to 15 have been regularized.

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof.

Al-freed Zafar while congratulating the employees, said that notification issued in compliance with the policy of the Punjab government and now the employees would be able to work with more dedication.

Al-freed Zafar said the PGMI graduate doctors had a place for teaching and treatment all over the world, so the permanent employees should demonstrate diligence, dedicationand enthusiasm to further elevate the graph of the Institution.

The newly regularized employees thanked Principal Prof. Al-freed Zafar.

