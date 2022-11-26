LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The 10th convocation of the Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), and 4th convocation of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Lahore will be held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, here on Wednesday, Nov 30.

According to a spokesperson on Saturday, a total of 91 graduates would get MBBS degrees and 70 post-graduates successful would be given their degrees/diplomas.

The distinction-holders having marks 85 per cent and above would be awarded gold medals in that particular subject. A total of 31 distinction-holders would be awarded 130 gold medals.

Also, the post-graduates passing their diploma exams in the first attempt securing more than 70pc marks would be getting a High Achiever Medal. Out of 70 post-graduates, 19 would be receiving high achiever medals.

PGMI/AMC Principal Professor Al-Fareed Zafar underscored that parents and family members of the students have also been invited to see the proceedings of the convocation.