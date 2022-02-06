PGRs shortage in Nishtar hospital can affect healthcare service

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association Multan Sunday urged the Health Department to earmark more seats for post-graduate residents (PGR) as the existing strength was very low, compared to number of patients in Nishtar hospital.

In a meeting chaired by President PMA Multan Dr Masood ur Rauf Haraj said that recommended bed capacity of Nishtar was 1700 patients. However, it had to cater nearly 2500 patients. He remarked that the strength of PGR seat was low, compared to number of patients.

Nishtar hospital is one of the biggest hospital of the region wherein patients from KPK, Balochistan and south Punjab used to visit on daily basis. The shortage of PGR could affect treatment facilities towards the patients. In department of Medicines and Gynae, only 4 seats each have been earmarked.

However, In Mayo hospital, there were nine PGRs each in Medicine and Gynae Departments. He urged upon Health Department to enhance number of PGRs in Nishtar hospital.