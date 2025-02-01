PGRs Urged To Adhere To Six-hour Duty Rule As Per PMDC Guidelines
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Vice chancellors of medical universities and senior health officials have urged Post Graduate Residents (PGRs) to complete their six-hour duty for six days a week in accordance with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) regulations.
This directive was emphasized during a meeting of the Postgraduate Admission Committee, held at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Saturday under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique. The meeting included a detailed review of Level 3 and Level 4 PG training programs and other related issues. Officials also provided briefings on the matter.
The ongoing protest at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, was also discussed. It was noted that PGRs are currently required to complete 12-hour ward shifts in addition to 24-hour emergency duty.
Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that discussions were held with all stakeholders regarding PG training and other concerns.
He assured that necessary instructions have been given to the relevant officers to address these matters.
The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretaries Tariq Mahmood Rahmani and Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretaries Ashfaq-ur-Rehman and Sidra Saleem, and other senior officials. Among the attendees were Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Cardiology Professor Bilal Mohiuddin, MD Punjab Health Foundation Jawad Akram, and Principal of Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Zohra Khanum. Vice Chancellors of Rawalpindi Medical University, Faisalabad Medical University, Nishtar Medical University, and Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College were also present.
