PGSHF Retrieves Land Worth Billions

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM

PGSHF retrieves land worth billions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation retrieved precious land worth billions of rupees from illegal occupants in Jhang city and dismissed two of it's directors involved in facilitating the unauthorized occupation.

Rai Manzoor Nasir, Managing Director of the Punjab Servants Housing Foundation, said that this land, measuring 640 kanals, was situated at prime location near Satellite Town in Jhang city. He said that two of it's directors, who facilitated the influential occupants, had also been dismissed from service. No one would be allowed to occupy state land, he added.

