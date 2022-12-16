UrduPoint.com

PGTA Seeks MCCI's Help Over Increase In Robbery Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Punjab Goods Transport Association (PGTA) has sought help of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) as the former voices concerns over growing incidents of robbery in the province.

A PGTA delegation, led by its President Malik Sajid Awan, called on MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal, and apprised him about the issues.

He informed that stealing goods from moving trucks had become a norm of the day, adding that despite efforts to bring the problem into notice of police high ups, no action had been taken so far.

He deplored that the dacoity incidents were continuously increasing and requested the MCCI to help them.

Mian Rashid Iqbal ensured the delegation of complete support, and promised to take up their issue with police high-ups.

