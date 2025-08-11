Open Menu

PHA Achieves Historic Revenue Milestone With Transparent Auction

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM

PHA achieves historic revenue milestone with transparent auction

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In a landmark achievement for municipal governance, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set a new revenue record by finalizing its Outdoor Publicity Fee auction at Rs 345 million, surpassing the opening bid of Rs 206 million by a significant margin.

The auction, overseen in the presence of Director General PHA, Kareem Bakhsh, Director of Administration, Finance Adnan Butt and officials from the Commissioner’s and Deputy Commissioner’s offices, was conducted with what participants described as “unprecedented transparency and efficiency.”

Speaking on the occasion, the PHA DG lauded the efforts of the team, stating that the result not only secures financial stability for the authority but also reinforces public trust in PHA’s processes.

"This record breaking deal with pave the way for greater investment in urban beautification, public facilities and sustainable development projects. The integrity shown by the officers has set a new standard for institutional governance", he remarked

Officials confirmed that the revenue generated will directly support infrastructure upgrades, green space expansion, and city-wide improvement initiatives.

The PHA has also announced that preparations were underway to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14 with large-scale public celebrations.

