PHA all out to beautify Sargodha:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Parks Horticulture Authority (PHA) made all out efforts for the beautification of horticulture and renovation of the parks in the city.

Talking to APP on Friday, Media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan said that the authority on the direction of the commissioner, was striving hard to provide healthy environment to people.

He said that all public parks and green belts were being upgraded by replacing old plants to improve recreational and entertainment facilities.

"All parks will be properly manned by the PHA guards in uniform with torches and whistles, while parks will be upgraded at night time to provide a secure environment to visitors," he concluded.