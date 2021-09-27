PHA all out to beautify Sargodha city: chairman

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving to provide healthy environment to people and all-out efforts are being made for beautification of different city areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving to provide healthy environment to people and all-out efforts are being made for beautification of different city areas.

This was stated by PHA Chairman Syed Mehmood Bakhsh Gillani while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said that all public parks were being upgraded to improve recreational and entertainment facilities there.

He said the PHA was replacing old plants with new ones and greenery was being increased in all parts of Sargodha city. He urged people to join hands with the PHA for making the city green and clean.