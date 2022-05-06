PHA all out to beautify Sargodha city: Director PHA

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director Rai Abdul Hafeez Bhatti on Friday said that PHA is striving to provide healthy environment to people and all-out efforts are being made for beautification of different city areas.

While talking to APP here,he said that all public parks were being upgraded by replacing old plants to improve recreational and entertainment facilities. He added during next financial year 2022-23, nine parks and 28 green belts would be built in the city.

He urged people to join hands with the PHA for making the city green and clean.