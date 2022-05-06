UrduPoint.com

PHA All Out To Beautify Sargodha City: Director PHA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

PHA all out to beautify Sargodha city: Director PHA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director Rai Abdul Hafeez Bhatti on Friday said that PHA is striving to provide healthy environment to people and all-out efforts are being made for beautification of different city areas.

While talking to APP here,he said that all public parks were being upgraded by replacing old plants to improve recreational and entertainment facilities. He added during next financial year 2022-23, nine parks and 28 green belts would be built in the city.

He urged people to join hands with the PHA for making the city green and clean.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: ..

Vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research

1 hour ago
 Russia's Rostec to Develop Pocket-Sized UAVs Using ..

Russia's Rostec to Develop Pocket-Sized UAVs Using Special Operation's Experienc ..

1 hour ago
 FIA launches investigation into fake videos runnin ..

FIA launches investigation into fake videos running on social media

1 hour ago
 Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas ..

Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas cut

1 hour ago
 IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

1 hour ago
 Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US requ ..

Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US request

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.