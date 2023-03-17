PHA all set to organize 'Jashn-e-Baharan Mela', flower exhibition

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has finalized all arrangements to organize two-week 'Jashn-e-Bahran Mela' (spring festival) and flower exhibition which will commence on March 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has finalized all arrangements to organize two-week 'Jashn-e-Bahran Mela' (spring festival) and flower exhibition which will commence on March 19.

The spokesperson of PHA told on Friday that 'Jashan-e-Baharan would be started by organizing a marathon race.

Flower Show, Musical Show, Circus, open air theatre, Punjabi Cultural Stall, food Festival, fireworks, candle light show and 'Rangoli' competitions would be organized under the spring festival while the venue would be decorated beautifully with colorful lights, she said.

She informed that the Authority was finalizing all the arrangements to provide the best entertainment facilities to the citizens and a colorful program of Jashn-e-Baharan Mela and a flower show would be organized at Allama Iqbal Park.

Various sports competitions would also be part of the program besides the marathon race which would start from Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex at 9 am and conclude at Allama Iqbal Park, she told.

Special prizes would also be distributed among the position holders who would show outstanding performance in different competitions, she informed and added, the event is being organized to increase public interest in such programs.