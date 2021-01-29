UrduPoint.com
PHA Announces Canteens' Auction Inside Parks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:41 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) announced auction of canteens located at exactly ten parks operating under its jurisdiction here on Friday.

Auction would be held tomorrow (Jan 30) at venue of Multan Development Authority (MDA), said PHA spokesman.

Canteens to be auctioned were situated at Ameerabad Park, Arts Council Park, Allama Iqbal Park, Pervaiz Elahi Park, Aam Khas Bagh, Faisal Mukhtar Park, Jalal Masjid Park Gulghast, Salahuddin Dogar Park, Head Office PHA and Ladies Park Gulghast.

The successful bidder would be liable to submit all government taxes soon after taking charge of the business, it was said.

