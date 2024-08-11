PHA announces grand Independence Day celebrations at Minar-i-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is set to mark Pakistan's Independence Day with a spectacular display of fireworks and illuminations at Minar-i-Pakistan at midnight on August 14.

This announcement was made by PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo on Sunday.

In a statement, Wattoo revealed that the PHA had organized a series of events to celebrate the day, including a flag-hoisting ceremony at Racecourse Park, an art competition in honor of Arshad Nadeem’s historic Olympic gold medal, and the distribution of plants across various locations in Lahore.

“No invitations or passes will be required for entry to these venues,” Wattoo confirmed, emphasizing that the celebrations are open to the public.

Minar-i-Pakistan will be illuminated in the green and white colors of the national flag, symbolizing the nation’s pride. Additionally, over one hundred sky signs and billboards across Lahore will display the national flag, with this activity set to continue until August 20.

Reflecting on the importance of Independence Day, Wattoo stated: “August 14 is a day to reaffirm our commitment to the country.

” He also highlighted the PHA's ongoing efforts to increase Lahore's green cover, noting that the authority is currently planting 25 million trees throughout the provincial capital.

“PHA recognizes the significance of Independence Day not just as a celebration of our national freedom but also as a moment to renew our dedication to the well-being of our environment and future generations,” he added.

In addition to these celebratory events, the PHA has undertaken a significant infrastructure improvement project, lowering the surface level of 45 parks and greenbelts across Lahore to match the road level. This initiative, ordered by the Punjab Chief Minister, aims to enhance rainwater drainage, which otherwise accumulates on roads, causing inconvenience to the public and damaging infrastructure.

The PHA’s preparations promise a memorable Independence Day for Lahore’s citizens, blending national pride with environmental stewardship.