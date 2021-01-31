RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain Sunday announced the reopening of the Lady's Gym at Gulzar Fatima Park for Women in B Block Chandni Chowk which had been closed for the last several years. PHA Chairman and Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood made commendable efforts to re-open this important exercise facility for the women.

He made this announcement while his special visits to Gulzar Fatima Park and Bilal Park.

He went round both the parks in details and noticed all missing recreational facilities over there.

He directed the concerned officials to make the lost facilities up immediately so that the women could enjoy healthy recreational facilities.

He also directed to repair damaged sitting facilities, defensive walls and grills. Malik Abid Hussain inspected the various exercise machines inside the Ladies Gym and asked the concerned staff to make all the machines fully operational and properly advertise the gym membership.

"In order to provide exercise facilities for women in various parks where gyms are closed, we will make them all active", he added. He said that the role of women is more important than that of men in building a healthy society therefore there is a need for women to have facilities of healthy activities in parks outside their homes.

Malik Abid Hussain inspected various parts of Gulzar Fatima and Bilal Park in detail and asked the concerned staff to make special beds for planting flowers and other plants in different parts of the park besides repairing the corridors. Special care should be taken to keep the parks clean and tidy.

He appealed to women and children to play their role in making the PHA's campaign of turning the parks in natural green and to plant trees in or around their homes in the upcoming spring tree-planting campaign. "Our collective efforts can increase the number of trees to defeat environment pollution and to build a healthy society" he concluded.