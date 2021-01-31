UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Announces To Reopen Of Lady's Gym

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

PHA announces to reopen of Lady's Gym

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain Sunday announced the reopening of the Lady's Gym at Gulzar Fatima Park for Women in B Block Chandni Chowk which had been closed for the last several years. PHA Chairman and Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood made commendable efforts to re-open this important exercise facility for the women.

He made this announcement while his special visits to Gulzar Fatima Park and Bilal Park.

He went round both the parks in details and noticed all missing recreational facilities over there.

He directed the concerned officials to make the lost facilities up immediately so that the women could enjoy healthy recreational facilities.

He also directed to repair damaged sitting facilities, defensive walls and grills. Malik Abid Hussain inspected the various exercise machines inside the Ladies Gym and asked the concerned staff to make all the machines fully operational and properly advertise the gym membership.

"In order to provide exercise facilities for women in various parks where gyms are closed, we will make them all active", he added. He said that the role of women is more important than that of men in building a healthy society therefore there is a need for women to have facilities of healthy activities in parks outside their homes.

Malik Abid Hussain inspected various parts of Gulzar Fatima and Bilal Park in detail and asked the concerned staff to make special beds for planting flowers and other plants in different parts of the park besides repairing the corridors. Special care should be taken to keep the parks clean and tidy.

He appealed to women and children to play their role in making the PHA's campaign of turning the parks in natural green and to plant trees in or around their homes in the upcoming spring tree-planting campaign. "Our collective efforts can increase the number of trees to defeat environment pollution and to build a healthy society" he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

71,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

55 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

55 minutes ago

Aqdar Adventures Initiative continues to plant man ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives CEO of National Fuel Agency

55 minutes ago

Zayed University’s incubated start-up ‘Takalam ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.