PHA arranges bird show

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sunday organised a bird show at Jillani Park (Racecourse Park) to entertain the bird-lovers.

A large number of colourful birds, tamed in homes, were showcased at the event as part of the spring festival, being celebrated by the PHA.

PHA Director General Zeeshan Javeed said that the bird show had been organised to appreciate the works of bird breeders and to spread awareness regarding different varieties of birds. He added that the authority had always provided excellent recreational and entertainment opportunities to people.

He said that a series of events regarding spring festival would also be arranged in the coming days.

A large number of people visited the park and children showed interest in the birds at the show and took pictures with the birds. The visitors were told about the feed, health and various species of birds.

Later, PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Zeeshan Rasheed and DG distributed prizes among owners of position holder birds.