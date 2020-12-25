PHA arranges Christmas cake cutting ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Friday arranged a Christmas cake cutting ceremony at Jilani Park.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rashed, Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi attended the ceremony with a large number of Christian employees.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani congratulated the Christian community and said Christmas gavea message of love and brotherhood.

At the end, special prayers were offered for peace and development of the country.