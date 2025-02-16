PHA Arranges Cyclothon To Encourage Healthy Lifestyle
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) In connection with Horse and Cattle Show 2025, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)
organized a "Cyclothon" event for cycling enthusiasts from Mozang to Liberty Chowk,
here on Sunday.
A large number of men, women, and children enthusiastically participated in the
Cyclothon, making it a vibrant and energetic cycling event. The participants praised
the initiative, highlighting its role in promoting health, fitness, and environmental awareness.
Additionally, the Family Cyclothon saw the participation of around 500 families, further
adding to the event’s success and community engagement.
The winners of the event were awarded prizes: Rs 200,000 for the first position,
Rs 100,000 for the second position, and Rs 50,000 for the third position.
PHA Additional Director General Zeeshan Ranjha, and the Director of Sports,
Amir Ibrahim, distributed cash prizes, medals, and cups to the winners.
Zeeshan Ranjha said that the PHA was organizing various healthy activities for
citizens in connection with the Horse and Cattle Show 2025. He emphasized that
cycling is beneficial for both health and the environment. By promoting cycling culture,
a healthy society could be established. Citizens could contribute to building a healthy
society by incorporating cycling into their daily lives.
On the occasion, Director of sports Amir Ibrahim mentioned that cycling was not only
a means of transport but also a fantastic form of recreation, exercise, and sport.
Cycling benefits physical health and provides mental peace.
Lahore residents were encouraged to visit parks and recreational spots with their
families to double the joy of the Horse and Cattle Show events. The PHA was organizing
exciting events for citizens at Jailani Park, Bagh Jinnah, and Fortress Stadium.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Highway Patrol personnel accused of assaulting APP cameraman in Sargodha5 minutes ago
-
Naseerabad police net arm smuggler5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three in Civil Line double murder case5 minutes ago
-
PHA arranges Cyclothon to encourage healthy lifestyle5 minutes ago
-
Petals of Profit: Islamabad's flower sellers bloom on special days5 minutes ago
-
'Construction industry vital for economic growth'35 minutes ago
-
Malik for modernizing agriculture for sustainable economic growth35 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad emphasizes merit-based incentives, accountability35 minutes ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneurs urged to tap Oman’s trade potential35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must leverage Turkey’s food market to boost exports: FPCCI Convener35 minutes ago
-
Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites35 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kalat Levies check post1 hour ago