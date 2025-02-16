Open Menu

PHA Arranges Cyclothon To Encourage Healthy Lifestyle

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM

PHA arranges Cyclothon to encourage healthy lifestyle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) In connection with Horse and Cattle Show 2025, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)

organized a "Cyclothon" event for cycling enthusiasts from Mozang to Liberty Chowk,

here on Sunday.

A large number of men, women, and children enthusiastically participated in the

Cyclothon, making it a vibrant and energetic cycling event. The participants praised

the initiative, highlighting its role in promoting health, fitness, and environmental awareness.

Additionally, the Family Cyclothon saw the participation of around 500 families, further

adding to the event’s success and community engagement.

The winners of the event were awarded prizes: Rs 200,000 for the first position,

Rs 100,000 for the second position, and Rs 50,000 for the third position.

PHA Additional Director General Zeeshan Ranjha, and the Director of Sports,

Amir Ibrahim, distributed cash prizes, medals, and cups to the winners.

Zeeshan Ranjha said that the PHA was organizing various healthy activities for

citizens in connection with the Horse and Cattle Show 2025. He emphasized that

cycling is beneficial for both health and the environment. By promoting cycling culture,

a healthy society could be established. Citizens could contribute to building a healthy

society by incorporating cycling into their daily lives.

On the occasion, Director of sports Amir Ibrahim mentioned that cycling was not only

a means of transport but also a fantastic form of recreation, exercise, and sport.

Cycling benefits physical health and provides mental peace.

Lahore residents were encouraged to visit parks and recreational spots with their

families to double the joy of the Horse and Cattle Show events. The PHA was organizing

exciting events for citizens at Jailani Park, Bagh Jinnah, and Fortress Stadium.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

15 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

2 hours ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

2 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

3 hours ago
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

3 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

4 hours ago
 Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in J ..

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan