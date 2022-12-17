UrduPoint.com

PHA Arranges 'Dangal Kushti' For Visitors

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 06:46 PM

PHA arranges 'Dangal Kushti' for visitors

The Parks and Horticulture Authority organised 'Dangal Kushti' on Saturday for visitors of the annual winter family festival at Jilani Park.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority organised 'Dangal Kushti' on Saturday for visitors of the annual winter family festival at Jilani Park.

Secretary Housing Ahmad Mustajab Karamat was the chief guest at the event, while PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Director General Zeeshan Javed were present.

Rustam-e-Lahore Tayab Raza Awan was the winner of the Dangal, while 25 other players participated. An amount of Rs 300,000 was also given to the winner by the organisers and the chief guest.

The secretary housing said that Lahore had rich culture of traditional sports like Dangal as it was much popular among Lahorites.

He appreciated the PHA management for organising such a healthy activity, saying that a large number of people had come to witness the dangal, which was a good omen.

Yasir Gillani said that the PHA was striving to provide the best recreational facilities to people, adding that the youth could be attracted towards healthy activities by organising such sports. He expressed his resolve to arrange these kinds of activities in future also besides beautifying the city.

