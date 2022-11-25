UrduPoint.com

PHA Arranges Lok Mela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022

PHA arranges lok mela

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A seven-day 'Lok Mela' organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) kicked off here on Friday with the aim of entertaining the people and highlighting the culture of all the provinces of Pakistan. The lok mela will continue till November 30.

According to the media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, in lok mela various events in which folk dance, magic show, musical show, cultural dhool and various stalls for women were also set up in the mela.

On the occasion, DG PHA Syed Tauqir Haider Kazmi said that the PHA was utilizing all its resources to provide the best environment to the people of Sargodha as well as provide good recreational opportunities. He said that the people of Sargodhawere looking for entertainment, the PHA has organized this festival to promote theculture of all the provinces of Pakistan, he added.

