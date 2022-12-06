UrduPoint.com

PHA Arranges Plantation Activity In Gulberg

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PHA arranges plantation activity in Gulberg

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) arranged a plantation activity 'Maple trees plantation' under the clean and green Lahore plantation drive at Gulberg here on Tuesday.

Under the plantation activity, PHA Director General (DG) Zeeshan Javed planted a tree of maple and announced that more than 1,000 maple trees would be planted under maple tree plantation drive at various suitable places in the provincial capital.

The DG termed the big and shady trees at main arteries of the city as symbol of nature, saying that promotion of plantation was essential and need of the hour to make environment eco-friendly, adding that the PHA wascarrying-out tree plantation in parks and plain areas with the support of public and private sectors. "It is a collective responsibility to keep our surroundings neat and clean," he added.

