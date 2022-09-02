UrduPoint.com

PHA Arranges Plantation Activity In Jilani Park

September 02, 2022

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organized a plantation activity at Jilani Park and planted various saplings there under clean and green plantation drive of the Punjab government

The activity was arranged with the cooperation Coca-Cola Company which was attended by PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan, Director General Zeeshan Javeed, Coca-Cola Pakistan Director Public Affairs and Communication Syed Umar and others.

The company also gave around 18,000 plants to the PHA for the plantation activities going on across provincial capital.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said on the occasion that all-out efforts would be made to achieve the target set for the 2022 plantation drive, adding that collective efforts were needed to cope with environmental challenges.

He said everyone should play due role in this regard and plant maximum saplings and trees in their premises. He added that non-governmental organizations (NGOs), welfare organizations, educational institutions and public and private offices were being engaged for the plantation activities during the drive.

Coca-Cola Director Syed Umar said that the company had been trying to promote plantation in the country for the last 20 years, adding that Coca-Cola Pakistan would always support PHA in plantation.

