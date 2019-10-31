UrduPoint.com
PHA Arrest 20 Encroachers From Jalozai

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:24 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducting a raid on Jalozai Scheme Thursday arrested twenty encroachers and removed illegally constructions.

The action was conducted with the help of Pabbi police.

Dozens of shops and kiosks were removed with the help of heavy machinery. The encroachers were arrested for resisting operation.

Officials of housing authority said that operation would be continued for ensuring early completion of housing schemes.

