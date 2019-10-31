PHA arrest 20 encroachers from Jalozai

Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducting a raid on Jalozai Scheme Thursday arrested twenty encroachers and removed illegally constructions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducting a raid on Jalozai Scheme Thursday arrested twenty encroachers and removed illegally constructions.

The action was conducted with the help of Pabbi police.

Dozens of shops and kiosks were removed with the help of heavy machinery. The encroachers were arrested for resisting operation.

Officials of housing authority said that operation would be continued for ensuring early completion of housing schemes.