PHA, Askari Bank collaborate for tree plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), in collaboration with Askari Bank, planted saplings at Jilani Park (Racecourse Park), here on Monday under the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, PHA Project Director Azhar Ali said that civil society and the corporate sector should play their role in making the campaign successful.

He said the current monsoon plantation campaign was part of '10 Billion Tree Tsunami' project.

He said that 'Clean and Green Pakistan tree plantation campaign was going on under slogan of 'Har Bashar, Do Shajar' (Everyone should plant at least two trees).

Askari Bank Executive Vice President Ijaz Musarrat Siddique, SVP Usman Hayat and Vice President Amir Riaz Raja also planted saplings.