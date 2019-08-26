UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA, Askari Bank Collaborate For Tree Plantation Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:21 PM

PHA, Askari Bank collaborate for tree plantation campaign

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), in collaboration with Askari Bank, planted saplings at Jilani Park (Racecourse Park), here on Monday under the ongoing tree plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), in collaboration with Askari Bank, planted saplings at Jilani Park (Racecourse Park), here on Monday under the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, PHA Project Director Azhar Ali said that civil society and the corporate sector should play their role in making the campaign successful.

He said the current monsoon plantation campaign was part of '10 Billion Tree Tsunami' project.

He said that 'Clean and Green Pakistan tree plantation campaign was going on under slogan of 'Har Bashar, Do Shajar' (Everyone should plant at least two trees).

Askari Bank Executive Vice President Ijaz Musarrat Siddique, SVP Usman Hayat and Vice President Amir Riaz Raja also planted saplings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Civil Society Bank Azhar Ali Askari Bank Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Defense Cooperation at M ..

10 minutes ago

Firdous asks world community to stop Modi from com ..

10 minutes ago

Trump Says Inviting Russia to G7 Could Be 'Advanta ..

10 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

10 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

10 minutes ago

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for pre-empt ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.