PHA asked to gear up beautification work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood has directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to gear up the beautification work at every entry and exit point of the provincial capital.

He issued the directions during a visit at Thokar Niaz Baig, main entry point of the city, on Saturday. PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, Director Horticulture Engineering and other officers were also present.

Asif Mehmood said that the PHA was playing pivotal role in maintaining the beauty of the provincial capital.

He said that Lahore was a city of gardens and it was a responsibility of all to enhance the green areas, especially in more populated areas.

Earlier, PHA DG briefed the adviser that the department was working on modern horticulture engineering for beautification of entry and exit points of the city. He said that work would soon be completed as he himself was monitoring the beautification work.