PHA Assigned Targets For Beautification And Renovation Of Parks
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has assigned targets to the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to enhance the beauty of the city by improving conditions of public parks.
During a meeting, she stressed the need for urgent rehabilitation of Bagh-e-Jinnah, beautification of Kaleem Shaheed Park and other aesthetic improvements. She reviewed the progress of ongoing projects for remodeling and beautifying the city’s squares (Chowks) and inquired about the availability of functional washrooms in the parks.
She directed immediate installation of attractive models at prominent locations in addition to making them focal points for public interest.
She highlighted the importance of creativity and urged PHA to take full responsibility and deliver on its commitments to transform the city into a model metropolis.
She announced a follow-up meeting in the coming days for a comprehensive briefing on the progress of these initiatives.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, Director General PHA Dilawar Khan, Director Development Samina Saif Niazi and others were also present in the meeting.
