PHA Assigned Targets For Tree Plantation On Roadsides

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed assigned targets to the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) for tree plantation on roadsides to make outlook of the city most attractive.

Chairing a PHA meeting on Sunday, she directed to start plantation in the city and said that condition of zoo in Sammundri Road Park should be improved besides establishing food court and running a train for children.

She directed to make Sammundri Road Park a picnic point and said that it would not only add beauty of the city but also provide entertainment facilities to the masses.

The commissioner took briefing on rehabilitation of green belts, public parks and intersections of the city and said that all possible resources should be utilized in a fair and transparent manner to complete the projects.

She also directed to provide neat and clean atmosphere for the visitors of Crescent Park,Dhubi Ghat Ground, Kaleem Shaheed Park, Mujaddadi Park and Jinnah Garden.

